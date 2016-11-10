FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
European construction index climbs to nine-year high
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

European construction index climbs to nine-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European construction and materials index hit a nine-year high on Thursday on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's big plans to spend on infrastructure would help the region's construction firms.

Trump has focused on the need to fix infrastructure, suggesting that spending could get a boost. He plans a $1 trillion infrastructure spending program over a decade.

The European sector index was last up 2.5 percent after hitting its highest level since late 2007. Shares in Irish building materials group CRH rose 5.6 percent, while Spanish builder and services provider ACS was up 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.