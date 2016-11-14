FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
European shares led higher by stronger banks, miners
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 9 months ago

European shares led higher by stronger banks, miners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Monday, underpinned by gains among banks and mining sector stocks, while debt collector Intrum Justitia soared after a merger deal.

By 0813 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.1 percent. While all sectors were in postive territory, the basic resources and bank indexes were the biggest gainers with a rise of around 2 percent.

Swedish debt collector Intrum Justitia soared 16 percent to a fresh record high after it said it would merge with Norway-based Lindorff. Its shares led gainers on the STOXX.

London-listed support services firm DCC rose 8 percent after the company said it expected full-year operating profit to be ahead of market expectations.

Among banks, UniCredit rose 4 percent. Over the weekend, Reuters reported that Italy's biggest bank may seek to raise between 10 billion and 13 billion euros in a share issue.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.