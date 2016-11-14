European shares led higher by stronger banks, miners

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Monday, underpinned by gains among banks and mining sector stocks, while debt collector Intrum Justitia soared after a merger deal.

By 0813 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.1 percent. While all sectors were in postive territory, the basic resources and bank indexes were the biggest gainers with a rise of around 2 percent.

Swedish debt collector Intrum Justitia soared 16 percent to a fresh record high after it said it would merge with Norway-based Lindorff. Its shares led gainers on the STOXX.

London-listed support services firm DCC rose 8 percent after the company said it expected full-year operating profit to be ahead of market expectations.

Among banks, UniCredit rose 4 percent. Over the weekend, Reuters reported that Italy's biggest bank may seek to raise between 10 billion and 13 billion euros in a share issue.