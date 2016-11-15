LONDON Nov 15 European shares climbed higher in
early trading on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks tracking a
rally in crude oil prices and bond-proxy sectors such as
utilities rebounding following a slight drop in yields.
The benchmark STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent in early
trades.
The oil and gas index rose 0.4 percent after oil
prices rose around 2 percent on expectations of falling shale
output and renewed optimism that OPEC will deliver on touted
production cuts.
The European utilities index, which fell to a 3-year
low in the previous session, rebounded around 2 percent as euro
zone government bond yields dropped across the board after a
six-week sell-off.
Mining shares, among the best performers this year, fell
sharply for a second session led by declines of about 5 percent
for Antofagasta and Anglo American. Glencore
shares fell 4.4 percent.
Shares in British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group
rose 7.3 percent, the top STOXX 600 gainer, after saying
that its first half assets rose 2 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)