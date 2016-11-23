European equities steady, miners underpin market
LONDON, Nov 23 European shares steadied on Wednesday after rising in the previous two sessions, with basic resources companies underpinning the broader market following a rise in metals prices.
LONDON Nov 23 European shares rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, with basic resources companies underpinning the market again following a rise in metals prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2 percent, with Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index increasing 0.7 percent.
The European basic resources index rose 1.4 percent to its highest level sine mid-2015 after base and precious metals prices advanced. Shares in BHP Billiton, Fresnillo, Randgold Resources and Rio Tinto were 1.7 to 3.4 percent higher.
Italian banks were on the backfoot, however, with Banco Popolare and B P Milano both down nearly 4 percent. Unicredit fell 2.5 percent.
Investors' focus will be on Britain's Autumn Statement, due at 1230 GMT. Sectors such as housing, utilities, energy and airlines could react in the event of any sector-specific announcements by Finance Minister Philip Hammond. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
LONDON, Nov 23 Financial markets showed the diverging path of U.S. and euro zone monetary policy on Wednesday with Wall Street breaking new ground and the dollar perched near a 14-year high, as German bond yields plumbed new record lows.
FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Revenue growth at emerging markets-focused retailer Global Fashion Group (GFG), which is backed by investors Kinnevik of Sweden and Germany's Rocket Internet, slowed in the third quarter, although its losses narrowed.