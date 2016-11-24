* STOXX 600 up 0.1 percent
* Domino's surges on expansion plans
* Upgrades help chemicals, insurers
* Thyssenkrupp off lows after results
* Ex-divs weigh on UK-listed firms
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 24 European shares edged up on
Thursday, remaining within a recent range, as a boost from
chemical and insurance companies was partly offset by weak
telecoms and utilities.
The STOXX Europe 600 index was up 0.1 at 341.02 by
0924 GMT, still down 0.5 percent from Tuesday's high for the
week. The session was expected to remain quiet, with Wall Street
shut for its Thanksgiving holiday.
Domino's Pizza was the top riser, up 6 percent. The
company said it would step up its expansion plans after seeing a
strong performance from new outlets and a positive market
outlook.
"The group continues to trade well and management is
reiterating FY guidance," analysts at Numis said in a note,
adding that it looked cheap compared with competitors.
"With renewed confidence in the rollout opportunity coupled
with best practice from other Domino's franchisors we believe
the discount to peers is overdone."
Chemical firms were the top sectoral gainers, up 0.4
percent, helped by rises for the likes of Linde and
Arkema. Arkema rose after UBS raised its target price
on the stock.
Insurer Direct Line rose 3.2 percent, after it was
upgraded to "overweight" from "equal-weight" by Morgan Stanley.
In all, insurers were up 0.3 percent.
Ex-divs weighed on the market. TalkTalk, Vodafone
and National Grid all traded without entitlement
to their latest dividend payouts, dragging down telecoms
and utilities.
Thyssenkrupp fell after the steel-to-elevators
group gave a cautious outlook to accompany solid full-year
results. However, it was well up from lows, down
just 0.5 percent, as commodities rallied.
Commodity-related stocks have been a beneficiary of
President-elect Donald Trump's plans to boost infrastructure
spending, and this reflation trade helped zinc to an eight-year
high on Thursday.
