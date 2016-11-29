Miners drag down European shares, Actelion slumps

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - European shares extended the previous session's losses on Tuesday, with commodities-related stocks coming under renewed selling pressure after a sharp decline in metals and oil prices.

The broader market also weakened after Swiss biotech firm Actelion fell more than 6 percent on a report saying the company was not actively considering selling itself, but instead weighing a "complicated deal" to link with Johnson & Johnson.

The European basic resources index dropped 1.7 percent, the top sectoral decliner, as prices of major industrial metals fell 1 to 2.2 percent after recent strong gains. The oil and gas index also fell and was last quoted 0.8 percent lower.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4 percent by 0811 GMT. It finished 0.8 percent lower in the previous session, weighed down by a drop in banks which were led lower by Italian lenders on continued worries over a cash call at troubled lender Monte dei Paschi.

Italy's benchmark banking index, however, gained 0.5 percent after recent sharp declines. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)