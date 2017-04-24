FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
France's CAC 40 set to lead European shares higher
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 4 months ago

France's CAC 40 set to lead European shares higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - European shares were set to rise on Monday, led by a 2 percent bounce on France's bluechip CAC 40 according to financial spreadbetters, after centrist Emmanuel Macron led the first round of the French presidential election.

France's CAC 40 index was set to open around 103 points higher, and Germany's DAX was expected to open 186 points higher. Britain's FTSE 100 was seen up around 41 points, according to spreadbetters.

Final voting figures from France's Interior Ministry put Macron on 23.75 percent of votes and Le Pen on 21.53 percent.

The result was seen as the most market-friendly of outcomes and new opinion polls on Sunday now have Macro easily winning the final May 7 runoff. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.