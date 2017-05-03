LONDON May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.

Europe's STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 percent by 0725 GMT. France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX fell 0.3 and 0.1 percent, retreating from their highs.

Hugo Boss shares fell 6 percent, with traders citing like-for-like sales slightly underperforming expectations. The German fashion house added to signs of a pick-up in the luxury sector, reporting a better than expected profit boosted by strong sales in Britain and China.

Dialog Semiconductor shares slid 2.9 percent at the open after its main client Apple reported a surprise dip in iPhone sales.

They had plummeted 14 percent in April on fears over Apple bringing some of its components in-house. Peer STMicro was a top faller on Italy's blue-chips, down 1.6 percent.

German bluechip automakers Daimler and BMW were also on the backfoot after a disappointing set of April auto sales in the U.S. Daimler shares fell about 1 percent.

Gains among healthcare stocks supported the index, with Novo Nordisk and Fresenius both up 4.6 and 2.7 percent respectively after upping 2017 profit forecasts in their first-quarter results. Fresenius shares touched a record high.

Finland's Nokian Tyres was a top faller, down 4.8 percent after it missed on operating profit in its first-quarter results.

Overall, first-quarter earnings are expected to increase 10.5 percent from the first quarter of 2016, or 6.2 percent excluding the energy sector, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Of 111 companies having reported earnings so far, 70.3 percent exceeded analyst estimates; above the 49.5 percent of beats in a typical quarter. (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)