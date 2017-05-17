FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Investors seek safety as European shares dip, Ubisoft weighs
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 7:44 AM / in 3 months

Investors seek safety as European shares dip, Ubisoft weighs

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about political turmoil in the U.S. grew, sending investors seeking safety into defensive sectors such as telecoms and food and beverage stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.3 percent, as major regional benchmarks tracked a global dip in stocks and the dollar as concerns over U.S. President Trump multiplied.

Eurozone blue-chips and the bloc's broader index of stocks both dropped 0.6 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 was on course to snap its nine-day winning streak, slipping from its new record high hit on Tuesday.

Ubisoft Entertainment, the third biggest global entertainment company, fell 7 percent after it cut its mid-term sales forecast, reporting results near the bottom end of its target range after the close on Tuesday.

Raiffeisen Bank was a bright spot on a negative banking sector, up 3.5 percent after its first-quarter profit jumped more than expected as write-downs shrank.

Lloyds Bank also gained 0.9 percent after the British government sold its last remaining shares in the bank.

Among the few gainers, Norwegian drugmaker Yara also got a boost from broker Liberum raising it to 'buy' from 'sell', saying urea prices are close to a trough.

Gold miners Fresnillo and Randgold Resources rose 0.8 and 2 percent as the price of the safe-haven asset rose to a two week high.

Bond proxy Unilever also gained 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Helen Reid, Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.