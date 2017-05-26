FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
FTSE outperforms weaker start for European shares as sterling drops
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 26, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 3 months ago

FTSE outperforms weaker start for European shares as sterling drops

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - European shares fell slightly in early trading on Friday with Britain's FTSE outperforming after the sterling hit a two-week low, while the overnight drop in crude prices hit energy shares.

Sterling fell after a poll showed a lead for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives over the opposition Labour Party had narrowed sharply before a national elections on June 8.

The pan-European STOXX index was down 0.4 percent and euro zone blue chips fell by a similar amount, while the export-heavy FTSE was up flat.

The oil & gas index as the biggest faller, down 1.2 percent after OPEC extended output cuts but disappointed investors betting on longer or larger curbs, while oil prices recovered only part of the heavy slump seen on Thursday.

In the sector, Petrofac fell more than 3 percent after several brokers more than halved their price targets on the stock. The British oilfield services firm fell 30 percent in the previous session after it suspended its chief operating officer in response to a British investigation into alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.