By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday
and Germany's DAX hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, bolstered
by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors.
Euro zone blue chips rose 0.4 percent while the
broader regional index was up 0.3 percent. The DAX
scaled a record high at 12,951.54 points in early
trading, underpinned by strong consumer, banking and industrial
stocks.
The swift rebound in tech stocks over the past week had
lifted Wall Street to another record high overnight.
In Europe, Germany's Prosiebensat 1 led gains
among media stocks after it sold its online travel agency
Etraveli to CVC.
"We are slightly surprised that the company did not sell a
group of travel assets, but management suggests the rest of the
travel portfolio remains under review," they added.
In the UK, gains on the FTSE 100, the worst
performing major benchmark in Europe this year, were held in
check by weakness in commodities companies, Wolseley and BT,
though a weaker sterling helped support exporters. UK midcaps
gained 0.2 percent.
Ocado rose 3.7 percent, the top European gainer, as
analysts continued to speculate over a potential next target for
Amazon after its acquisition of Whole Foods roiled food
retailers worldwide. Tuesday's gains put it on track for its
best two-day run in nearly three years.
Analysts at HSBC said Ocado, often mentioned as an M&A
target, was the least likely to be snapped up by Amazon if it
extends its shopping list to UK supermarkets.
Despite overall gains, large losses among some European
stocks grabbed headlines.
Groupe Eurotunnel, which runs Eurostar trains,
fell 5.9 percent after suffering its second broker downgrade in
as many weeks. Barclays cut the firm to a 'sell', citing slowing
traffic and recent UK attacks which could impact tourism
appetite.
A downgrade from Credit Suisse sent business support
services group DKSH down 4.3 percent. The Swiss broker
said it expected the firm's growth rate to slow with downside
risks including political uncertainty and demographic headwinds
in Thailand weighing.
Swedish real estate company Castellum fell 4.2
percent after pension fund AP2 sold the majority of its
stake.
Weaker copper and iron ore prices sent basic resources firms
down 1.1 percent, while crude prices remained near
seven-month lows, weighing on oil and gas stocks.
British workspace company IWG was the
worst-performing European stock set after Estorn Limited placed
27 million shares in the company for sale at 345.1 pence per
share.
