LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares reversed course
on Tuesday after a strong start to the session as a drop in the
price of oil hit energy firms and mining stocks.
Germany's DAX hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, bolstered
by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors.
But euro zone blue chips eased to trade 0.1
percent lower while the regional STOXX index was down
0.3 percent, retreating from a two-week high.
Europe's oil & gas sector fell nearly 2 percent with
heavyweight majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP
down 2.1 percent and 1.5 percent respectively after oil price
hit seven-month lows.
The related mining sector also dropped 2.3 percent.
"What we are starting to see is the enthusiasm in the oil
price that was bred by the OPEC cuts ... diminish, and as that
diminishes, people are once more paying attention (to) the
fundamentals and the heavy oversupply that we're seeing on the
oil market, and that's really causing some downside pressure,"
Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover
Investments, said.
Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index, the
worst-performing major benchmark in Europe this year, fell 0.2
percent, hit by its heavy weighting on commodities stocks.
"Investors across Europe are taking cue from the downside
we're seeing in London and, looking at the quite heavily
overbought conditions that we're seeing in Europe, are taking
that as a cue to take some money off the table," Charles Hanover
Investments' Roy added.
Aside from the slide in oil-related stocks, Germany's
Prosiebensat 1 was a bright spot, after it sold its
online travel agency Etraveli to CVC. Germany's benchmark DAX
index touched a fresh record high before retreating 0.1
percent.
"We are slightly surprised that the company did not sell a
group of travel assets, but management suggests the rest of the
travel portfolio remains under review," they added.
Groupe Eurotunnel, which runs Eurostar trains,
fell more than 6 percent after suffering its second broker
downgrade in as many weeks. Barclays cut the firm to a 'sell',
citing slowing traffic and recent UK attacks which could impact
tourism appetite.
A downgrade from Credit Suisse sent business support
services group DKSH down 3.8 percent. The Swiss broker
said it expected the firm's growth rate to slow with downside
risks including political uncertainty and demographic headwinds
in Thailand weighing.
Swedish real estate company Castellum fell 3.9
percent after pension fund AP2 sold the majority of its
stake.
