* STOXX 600 down 0.7 pct at close
* Oil drop weighs on energy shares, miners
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high
By Helen Reid and Kit Rees
LONDON, June 20 Stocks sensitive to the price of
oil fell on Tuesday, putting pressure on European shares, with
the pan-European benchmark ending lower after a strong start to
the session.
Euro zone blue chips closed 0.4 percent lower
and the regional STOXX index fell 0.6 percent,
retreating from a two-week high and giving up most of the gains
made in the previous session.
Europe's oil and gas companies fell more than 2
percent with Royal Dutch Shell down 2.3 percent and BP
down 2.6 percent after oil prices hit seven-month lows
. Mining shares fell more than 3 percent.
"People are once more paying attention (to) the fundamentals
and the heavy oversupply that we're seeing on the oil market,
and that's really causing some downside pressure," said Jonathan
Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments.
Britain's FTSE 100 index, the worst-performing major
benchmark in Europe this year, fell 0.7 percent, hit by its
heavy weighting in commodities stocks.
"Investors across Europe are taking cue from the downside
we're seeing in London and, looking at the quite heavily
overbought conditions that we're seeing in Europe, are taking
that as a cue to take some money off the table," Charles Hanover
Investments' Roy added.
Aside from the slide in oil-related stocks, Germany's
Prosiebensat 1 was a bright spot, after it sold its
online travel agency Etraveli to CVC. Germany's benchmark DAX
index touched a fresh record high before retreating 0.6
percent.
"We are slightly surprised that the company did not sell a
group of travel assets, but management suggests the rest of the
travel portfolio remains under review," they added.
Among the stocks falling the most was Groupe Eurotunnel
, which runs Eurostar trains; the shares fell 6 percent
after the second broker downgrade in as many weeks. Barclays cut
the company to "sell", citing slowing traffic and recent
militant attacks, which could weigh on tourism.
Broker action also took Domino's Pizza shares to
fall 6.5 percent to 16-month lows. Investec began its coverage
of the stock with a "sell" rating, saying that it expects
like-for-like growth to slow.
Shares in British services office provider IWG were
the biggest fallers, down more than 7 percent after founder and
CEO Mark Dixon sold down his stake.
Swedish real estate company Castellum fell 4.3
percent after pension fund AP2 sold the majority of its
stake.
(Reporting by Kit Rees and Helen Reid, editing by Larry King)