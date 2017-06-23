LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in
commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their
underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.5 percent weighed down by
weakness in mining and oil stocks, as well as in shares of
large-cap dollar earners.
Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Britons voting to
leave the EU which sent sterling, UK and European stocks into a
tailspin.
While stocks have recovered sharply from their slump in the
immediate aftermath, in US dollar terms, UK stocks continue to
lag peers in Europe and elsewhere as a cloudy outlook for
sterling dented appetite among foreign investors.
European blue chips retreated 0.1 percent on the
day as gains in French and Italian banks helped limit losses.
Finnish and Swedish markets were closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)