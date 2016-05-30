FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares steady in thin trading, PostNL surges on bid interest
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

European shares steady in thin trading, PostNL surges on bid interest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - European shares steadied in thin trading on Monday, with the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike coming sooner rather than later prompting investors to avoid strong bets.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said late on Friday that the central bank should raise interest rates “in the coming months” if the economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated, bolstering the case for a rate increase in June or July.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was flat by 0710 GMT, while Germany’s DAX was up 0.07 percent and France’s CAC fell 0.1 percent.

Trading volumes were expected to be thin as the London and New York markets are closed for a public holiday.

Dutch mail operator PostNL rose 5 percent following Belgian rival BPost’s failed attempt to take over the company. The two companies said late on Friday they had discussed a friendly public offer by Bpost for all of the shares of PostNL, but had eventually failed to agree terms for a deal. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.