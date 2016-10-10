LONDON Oct 10 European stock markets slipped lower on Monday as shares in Deutsche Bank fell, weighing on the broader European banking sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.2 percent.

Deutsche Bank shares fell 2.6 percent, with traders expressing disappointment at a lack of concrete progress in the company's battle against a demand by U.S. authorities for up to $14 billion over mis-selling allegations. Deutsche Bank shares remain down by around 50 percent so far in 2016.

The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 bank index also fell 0.6 percent.

However, shares in William Hill climbed 5.5 percent after the British gambling company said it was in merger talks with Canadian online peer Amaya.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Kit Rees)