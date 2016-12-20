European stocks edge up

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European indices rose on Tuesday as an unusually busy year-end for corporate dealmaking provided support though gains came in light volumes.

The STOXX 600 rose 0.4 percent in early trades. Italy's benchmark rose 0.6 percent after more signs of a possible resolution to Monte dei Paschi's troubles. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)