March 10, 2016 / 2:58 PM / a year ago

European shares reduce gains as euro erases losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - European shares reduced gains as the euro erased its earlier losses against the dollar after European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi said more rate cuts were unlikely.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1 percent by 1455 GMT, having earlier risen by as much as 2.6 percent after the European Central Bank surprised with interest rate cuts and an expansion of its asset purchase programme.

Britain’s FTSE 100 equity index also briefly turned negative to stand 0.1 percent lower, while weaker oil prices also weighed on equity markets.

Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia Capital, said Draghi’s remarks that more rate cuts were unlikely caught investors who were heavily selling the euro by surprise.

“However, regardless of the short term reaction, we see the stimulus package as very important,” he added.

The euro zone’s banking index also reduced gains, although it remained up by 4 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

