FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
European shares seen opening 6 to 7.5 pct lower
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

European shares seen opening 6 to 7.5 pct lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - European stock markets headed for a sharply lower open on Friday, according to pre-market calls from financial bookmakers, after results showed that Britain had voted to leave the European Union.

According to calls from IG and CMC, Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were expected to fall between 6 percent and 7.5 percent.

Results from Thursday's landmark referendum showed that Britain had decided to leave the EU, in an outcome that sets the country on an uncertain path and deals the largest setback to European efforts to forge greater unity since World War Two.

Morgan Stanley saw a 15 to 20 percent downside for European equities from Thursday's levels. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.