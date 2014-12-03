FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe shares trim gains on Ukraine nuclear accident
December 3, 2014

Europe shares trim gains on Ukraine nuclear accident

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - European shares briefly pared their gains during midday trading on Wednesday, with traders citing the announcement of a nuclear accident at a power plant in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday an accident had occurred at the Zaporizhye nuclear power plant in south-east Ukraine and called on the energy minister to hold a news conference.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,397.79 points, off an intra day high of 1,400.19 points. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

