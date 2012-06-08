Europe equity trade hit afresh as Greek vote looms

* FTSE daily share trade down 14 pct -EGR Broking

* Cash a safer bet for many as debt contagion fears remain

* Volume slide prompting industry job cuts, consolidation

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Trading volumes in European equity markets slid in May and are set to remain subdued at least until elections in Greece this month, heaping fresh pressure on brokers already facing industry consolidation and job cuts.

Worries over economic growth and contagion spreading from Greece to other peripheral euro zone countries have prompted many investors to flee stocks, further thinning a market already suffering under a longer-term slide in volumes as risk-conscious investment banks scale back trading on their own account.

“The market conditions are harder than I have known in 25 years of being involved. It’s harder to make money now in this market than in 2008 or during the dot-com crash,” said JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.

The London Stock Exchange said this month that the average daily number of trades across its electronic equity order books in May had fallen 7 percent from April.

Over a longer period, the falls were even more marked.

The LSE data showed that the average daily value of UK shares traded on its electronic order books had fallen 20 percent from the same time last year to 4.3 billion pounds, and was down 39 percent from 7 billion pounds in May 2010.

EGR Broking managing director Steven Mayne added that the average value of shares traded each day on Britain’s FTSE 100 index had fallen to around 44 billion pounds from a typical 51 billion pounds a day over the last month.

Even Germany, the engine of what little economic growth Europe has mustered in 2012, has flirted with year-to-date index losses and seen its volumes ebb. Deutsche Boerse said order book turnover on its Xetra trading systems slipped to 99 billion euros in May from 99.2 billion in April.

Although markets have rallied in recent days on hopes for fresh central bank monetary easing, daily comparisons regularly lag the 90-day traded volume averages of many European indexes.

If Greece’s June 17 elections result in a renewed commitment by the country to stay in the euro zone, volumes could well tick back up, although concerns it may still quit the euro zone, as well as broader contagion fears and the long-term structural trend, are likely to deter many from diving back in.

“You can’t be too short, in case they reintroduce LTROs (Long Term Refinancing Operations) or QE (Quantitative Easing), and you can’t be too long in case the Greek situation unravels,” said ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

BROKER RETREAT

Looking globally, the value of equity trade - a guide to traded volumes - has also fallen sharply. Thomson Reuters Global Equity Market Share Report showed March down 10 percent from last April to $8.2 trillion.

With investment banks well into a multi-year period of shedding risk as they look to meet the tougher regulatory rules drummed up after the financial crisis, many brokers are already slashing jobs or seeking out merger deals.

Recent examples include Royal Bank of Scotland’s sale of its historic British stockbroking arm, Hoare Govett, to U.S. bank Jefferies, and I n vestec’s purchase of Evolution Group.

As the size of the brokerage commission pot shrinks ever further, that wave of consolidation is set to continue.

Due to the market uncertainty, several fund managers said they were only prepared to take relatively small positions, in the order of tens of millions of pounds rather than anything bigger - leading to smaller commissions for brokers.

“The market at this moment is not paying you to take big asset allocation positions,” said Thomas Miller Investment chief investment officer John Bearman, whose firm manages around 3 billion pounds ($4.67 billion) worth of assets.