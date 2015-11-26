FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telcoms groups can pass on inflation-linked price rises- EU court
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 26, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Telcoms groups can pass on inflation-linked price rises- EU court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Telecoms providers can pass on price hikes linked to inflation without breaching contract terms that would make it possible for customers to cancel the service, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

In a case brought by an Austrian consumer activist group against A1 Telekom Austria, the court said companies had a legitimate interest in being able to adjust prices.

In a media summary of the ruling on Thursday, it noted A1’s standard terms clearly spelled out the link to the consumer price index compiled by Austria’s national statistics bureau, which meant customers cannot cancel subscriptions by arguing that terms of service had changed.

The ruling does not decide the case, but gives guidance to the Austrian court handling the dispute and is binding on other national courts in the European Union addressing similar issues.

The case is C-326/14 Verein fuer Konsumenteninformation v A1 Telekom Austria AG

Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman

