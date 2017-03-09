BERLIN, March 9 Emirates will press ahead with
plans to launch flights on Sunday to Newark in the United States
via Greece, despite attempts by members of the U.S. Congress to
block the route, the airline's president said on Thursday.
Twenty-five members of Congress have written to U.S.
President Donald Trump asking him to stop the flight over
accusations Emirates and other Middle East airlines have
violated the U.S. open skies agreement.
"We're not changing it. We have breached no terms of the air
service agreement that allows us to do that," Emirates President
Tim Clark told reporters at the ITB travel fair in Berlin.
Major U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines, American
Airlines Group Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc
have campaigned for more than two years to get the U.S.
government to intervene in a dispute over subsidies.
The U.S. airlines say Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar
Airways have received $50 billion in state subsidies in
violation of the U.S. open skies air services agreement.
The Gulf airlines have repeatedly denied the accusations.
The latest Emirates route is contentious for some because it
will stop to pick up passengers in Athens on its way to Newark
from Dubai, its second so-called fifth freedom flight to the
United States.
Fifth freedom flights are where an airline from one country
operates between two different countries, the other Emirates
flight to the United States being its route to New York which
stops to pick up passengers in Milan.
Trump acknowledged at a White House meeting with U.S.
aviation executives on Feb. 9 that U.S. carriers were under
pressure from foreign airlines.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; additional reporting by Alexander
Cornwell in Dubai; editing by David Clarke)