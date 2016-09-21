FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says new declaration with EU won't add items to trade pact
September 21, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Canada says new declaration with EU won't add items to trade pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said a legally binding additional declaration on key issues in a planned trade accord between the EU and Canada will add no new elements to the deal, which Austria's chancellor opposes in its current form.

"What the joint declaration can do is strengthen elements which already exist in the agreement," Freeland said in Vienna at a joint news conference on the deal known as CETA with Austria's Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner on Wednesday. "What it is not able to do is introduce entirely new elements."

Mitterlehner, a conservative who supports CETA, unlike social democrat Chancellor Christian Kern, said it might take a few weeks for the government to find a joint line ahead of Oct. 18, when European affairs ministers are due to vote on the deal. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)

