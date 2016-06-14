FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top EU envoy showed disrespect to Turkey's values and president -Turkish minister
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Top EU envoy showed disrespect to Turkey's values and president -Turkish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's ambassador to Turkey violated basic rules of diplomacy in showing disrespect to Turkey's values and its president, Ankara's EU Minister, Omer Celik, said on Tuesday.

"There are two rules any diplomat should know, first is respect for a country's values, and second is respect for that country's president. The ambassador violated these basic rules," Celik told reporters in Bratislava, Slovakia, in comments broadcast live on Turkish television.

The EU's envoy to Turkey, Hansjoerg Haber, has resigned, EU officials said on Tuesday, a further sign of strained relations as Brussels tries to keep a deal credited with curbing the flow of illegal migrants to Europe on track. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

