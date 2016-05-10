FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says Europe a safe haven for political wings of terror groups
May 10, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Europe a safe haven for political wings of terror groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused European nations on Tuesday of being safe havens for the political wings of terrorist groups and said it was a “black comedy” for Europe to be lecturing Turkey on changing its anti-terrorism laws.

The EU last week asked member states to grant visa-free travel to Turks in return for Ankara stopping migrants reaching Europe, but said Turkey still had to change some legislation, including bringing its terrorism laws in line with EU standards.

In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan said the EU should change its own laws on terrorism first and said he hoped Europe would live up to its promise on visa-free travel for Turks by October at the latest.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

