FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says others will set benchmarks if no EU, US trade deal
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 8:50 AM / in 5 years

Merkel says others will set benchmarks if no EU, US trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that if Europe and the United States did not seal a transatlantic deal setting common standards for trade and technology, other parts of the world with different values would set the benchmarks instead.

“We all know especially in terms of future technologies that our ability to set the decisive standards will determine our economic success,” she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, referring to EU-U.S. talks due to start by June with the ambitious aim of getting a trade pact by the end of 2014.

Merkel added that “if we don’t do it, others in the world will do it and they will do so according to their labour and production conditions, which are in some cases a far cry from our own values”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.