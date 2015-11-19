European utilities outoook stable for next 18 months - Moody's

* Weak commodities to hit north, central European utilities

* Southern utilities less exposed to coal, gas

* Utilities sector M&A to remain subdued - E&Y

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European utilities’ outlook will remain stable for the next 18 months, and will not return to positive in the medium term due to low energy demand, weak power prices and competition from cheap renewables, ratings agency Moody’s said on Thursday.

The company said electric and gas utilities in northern and central Europe, including Germany and Sweden, are set to fare worst with earnings expected to fall 9 percent this year and 7 percent in 2016.

“Given our estimates for flat to lower power prices over the next 12-18 months and our view that regulation will remain unpredictable, we do not foresee a return to a positive outlook in the medium term,” Moody’s said in a research report.

Utilities in northern and central Europe, including Germany’s E.ON, RWE and Sweden’s Vattenfall , have higher exposure to weak commodity-linked power generation, which made up more than 40 percent of aggregate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2014, Moody’s said.

German power prices for delivery next year have fallen 13 percent so far this year.

Market conditions for southern European utilities, on the other hand, will slowly improve over the coming 18 months thanks to lower exposure to coal and gas-fired power generation and a trailing off in renewable energy growth, Moody’s said.

These companies are also in a position to consider more shareholder-friendly policies, such as higher dividend payments or mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Indications of improved conditions include Iberdrola’s purchase of UIL Holdings Corporation and an announcement by Enel to increase capital expenditure over the 2015-19 period.

In a separate report, consultancy E&Y said M&A activity in the European power and utilities sector will remain subdued over the coming year mainly due to a weak demand outlook.

Globally, however, the sector’s M&A deals pipeline is healthy, with nearly 39 percent of executives surveyed by the consultancy saying they were working on three deals and another 18 percent spoke of more than four deals in the pipeline. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)