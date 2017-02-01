FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European plug-in car sales rose 9.7 pct last year
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 1, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 7 months ago

European plug-in car sales rose 9.7 pct last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - European sales of battery powered, fuel-cell and rechargeable hybrid cars rose 9.7 percent to a combined 206,584 vehicles in 2016, according to data published on Wednesday.

Within that total, plug-in hybrid cars rose 17.2 percent to 112,999 registrations, according to data for the EU and European Free Trade Area compiled by Brussels-based industry body ACEA. Registrations of battery-only cars advanced by 2.9 percent to 90,795.

In the fourth quarter combined plug-in sales fell 10.6 percent, the industry association said, in a year-on-year comparison against an unusually strong final quarter of 2015.

Sales of hybrids and so-called mild hybrids increased by 28.8 percent to 303,506 cars last year and at a similar rate in the fourth quarter. These vehicles combine fossil fuel and electrical power to some degree but are not rechargeable.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman

