Foreign carmakers lead growth in French Feb auto sales
March 2, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Foreign carmakers lead growth in French Feb auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - French car registrations grew 4.1 percent in France in February compared with a year earlier, a rate that was slower than January’s 5.9 percent, but which was led again by growth in sales of cars made by foreign-owned manufacturers.

The country’s CCFA industry body said registrations rose to 147,130 in February from 141,290 a year earlier.

Sales by main French makers PSA Peugeot and the Renault group rose only 1.8 percent, while foreign makers improved February sales by 7 percent, the CCFA said.

Registrations of light delivery vans fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Mark John)

