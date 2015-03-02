FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Foreign carmakers lead growth in French Feb auto sales
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Foreign carmakers lead growth in French Feb auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds CCFA comment on market outlook from)

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - French car registrations grew 4.1 percent in France in February compared with a year earlier, a rate that was slower than January’s 5.9 percent, but which was led again by growth in sales of cars made by foreign-owned manufacturers.

The country’s CCFA industry body, which is set to raise its 2015 market forecast from the current one of a broadly flat year, said registrations rose to 147,130 in February from 141,290 a year earlier.

Sales by main French makers PSA Peugeot and the Renault group rose only 1.8 percent, while foreign makers improved February sales by 7 percent, the CCFA said.

Registrations of light delivery vans fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

Regarding 2015, CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said: “It’s positive news that January’s sales pickup was confirmed and the CCFA will raise its market forecast for 2015 in April.” (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Mark John and Brian Love)

