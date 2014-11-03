FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French car registrations dropped 3.8 pct in October - CCFA
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 3, 2014 / 8:00 AM / in 3 years

French car registrations dropped 3.8 pct in October - CCFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French car sales fell 3.8 percent in October, the country’s CCFA industry association said on Monday.

Registrations fell to 160,162 cars last month from 166,495 a year earlier, the CCFA said in a statement. European market leader Volkswagen’s sales fell 4.8 percent, while PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault posted smaller declines.

Delivery van sales fell 4.5 percent in October, the association also said, for a 3.9 percent drop in light vehicle sales overall. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)

