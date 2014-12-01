UPDATE 2-French car sales fall again, lagging European recovery

(Adds Spanish, Italian figures)

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - French car registrations fell for the second month running in November as the country lags a broader European auto-market recovery, while sales rose in Spain and Italy.

Car sales in France dropped 2.3 percent year-on-year to 135,070 vehicles last month amid signs of weakening consumer confidence, the CCFA industry association said on Monday and warned demand would remain weak next year.

In its 2014 budget, the French government hit consumers with higher income and sales taxes to try and bring down the deficit, which remains above the EU cap of 3 percent.

French car registrations had also fallen in October, by 3.8 percent, as consumers avoid big-ticket purchases . The October-November slide pared the year-to-date auto market growth to 1.1 percent, the CCFA said.

PSA Peugeot Citroen’s domestic sales tumbled 8.9 percent in November and Renault was down 5 percent.

Low-cost brands fared better, with Volkswagen’s Skoda division recording a 5.9 percent gain in French registrations and Renault’s Dacia up 2.3 percent. The VW group’s deliveries were up 3.6 percent overall.

CCFA president Patrick Blain said the association “sees no reason to expect the market to pick up” in 2015.

He said he expected full-year 2014 car sales growth to be at the lower end of the association’s 1-2 percent guidance range. It abandoned an earlier 2 percent forecast last week - when it already looked unattainable.

In Spain, however, new car sales rose 17.4 percent year-on-year in November, the 15th consecutive month of growth, helped by an ongoing purchasing subsidy programme, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday.

The government’s extension of the scheme which offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles helped stimulate a flagging market at the end of the month, Anfac said.

Sales also picked up in Europe’s fourth-largest car market Italy, where new car registrations rose 4.95 percent last month, according to transport ministry data.

However, the November growth rates in both countries have come down from levels seen in October, when registrations rose by 9.21 percent in Italy and 26.1 percent in Spain. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost in Paris, Agnieszka Flak in Milan and Paul Day in Madrid; Editing by Leila Abboud and Pravin Char)