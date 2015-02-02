French cars sales turn positive as foreign brands gain ground

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - French car registrations rose 5.9 percent in January, the country’s main industry body said on Monday, halting a three-month decline as sales by foreign brands outperformed Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen .

Registrations rose to 132,824 cars in January from 125,454 a year earlier, the Paris-based CCFA said, with Volkswagen , Toyota and Nissan all beating the market with bigger gains.

Renault’s domestic sales fell 3.3 percent, according to the data, while Paris-based PSA Peugeot Citroen advanced 2.6 percent.

Utility van registrations fell 8.8 percent last month, the CCFA said, paring the gain in overall light vehicle sales to 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)