FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French cars sales turn positive as foreign brands gain ground
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 2, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

French cars sales turn positive as foreign brands gain ground

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - French car registrations rose 5.9 percent in January, the country’s main industry body said on Monday, halting a three-month decline as sales by foreign brands outperformed Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen .

Registrations rose to 132,824 cars in January from 125,454 a year earlier, the Paris-based CCFA said, with Volkswagen , Toyota and Nissan all beating the market with bigger gains.

Renault’s domestic sales fell 3.3 percent, according to the data, while Paris-based PSA Peugeot Citroen advanced 2.6 percent.

Utility van registrations fell 8.8 percent last month, the CCFA said, paring the gain in overall light vehicle sales to 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.