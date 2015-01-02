FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French December car registrations fall 6.8 pct
January 2, 2015

French December car registrations fall 6.8 pct

PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - French car registrations fell 6.8 percent in December, finishing off the year weakly as companies and consumers held off on big-ticket purchases because of a weak economy, the country’s main auto industry association said on Friday.

Car sales declined to 163,382 vehicles last month, with those of PSA Peugeot Citroen tumbling 9.6 percent. Renault fared better as group domestic registrations slipped 0.8 percent, the CCFA said in a statement.

Despite lagging a broader recovery elsewhere in Europe, the French market managed to post annual growth in 2014 for the first time since 2009. Registrations for the year rose 0.3 percent to 1.8 million cars, the CCFA said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillame and Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

