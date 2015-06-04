FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western European auto rebound slowed in May - LMC
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 4, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

Western European auto rebound slowed in May - LMC

Laurence Frost

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Western European car registrations rose a modest 0.2 percent in May, according to industry data published on Thursday, as the region’s stop-go recovery faltered in some markets.

Sales came in at 1.06 million cars, based on data and estimates compiled by consulting firm LMC Automotive - with the year-on-year gain held back by a reduced number of selling days compared with May 2014.

Adjusted for selling days and seasonal effects, the selling rate in May fell to 12.51 million cars annually from 12.96 million in April, LMC said. But sales for the year so far are nonetheless up 6.6 percent on the first five months of 2014.

“Generally we are seeing an improving picture,” said Emiliano Lewis, a UK-based analyst with the firm. “With economic expansion expected to continue through this year and beyond, the market outlook remains healthy.” (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.