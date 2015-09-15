FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European August car sales rise 11.5 percent, led by GM, Fiat
September 15, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

European August car sales rise 11.5 percent, led by GM, Fiat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - General Motors and Fiat Chrysler led an 11.5 percent increase in European car registrations last month, the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers said on Tuesday, as a regional market recovery gathered pace.

Registrations rose to 781,676 cars, the association said, from 701,251 the previous August, a seasonally weak holiday month. The advance was bolstered by an extra sales day in some markets. Sales had risen 9.5 percent in July.

Opel, GM’s European division, recorded a 14.1 percent sales increase thanks to buoyant sales of its sub-compact Adam, Corsa and Mokka SUV models.

Fiat Chrysler’s 13.9 percent increase in registrations reflected the expansion of the Jeep brand in Europe, with the arrival of its new Renegade compact SUV.

Volkswagen, Europe’s biggest carmaker, lagged the market expansion with a 5.7 percent sales increase, while second-ranked PSA Peugeot Citroen gained 9.2 percent and Renault 9.8 percent.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Diane Craft

