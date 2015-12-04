Western European car sales rise on southern rebound

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Western European car sales rose 12.6 percent last month, according to industry data released on Friday, led by rebounding demand in southern markets.

November registrations rose to 1.03 million cars from 919,160 a year earlier, based on national data compiled by LMC Automotive that includes estimates for some smaller markets.

The monthly numbers amounted to a seasonally adjusted selling rate of 13.59 million cars per year, LMC said, up 4.3 percent on October’s 13.03 million.