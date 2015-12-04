FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 4, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Western European car sales rise on southern rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Western European car sales rose 12.6 percent last month, according to industry data released on Friday, led by rebounding demand in southern markets.

November registrations rose to 1.03 million cars from 919,160 a year earlier, based on national data compiled by LMC Automotive that includes estimates for some smaller markets.

The monthly numbers amounted to a seasonally adjusted selling rate of 13.59 million cars per year, LMC said, up 4.3 percent on October’s 13.03 million.

Reporting by Laurence Frost, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

