European car association ACEA hikes 2015 sales forecast to 5 pct
July 9, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

European car association ACEA hikes 2015 sales forecast to 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - European car association ACEA on Thursday revised upward its forecast for 2015 sales to more than 13 million vehicles, or 5 percent growth, from a previous estimate of 2 percent, thanks to continued recovery in demand in Europe.

Last year, 12.6 million passenger cars were registered in Europe, the first year of growth since the financial crisis began in 2007.

“This growth has been maintained throughout the first half of 2015. ACEA has now revised its forecast for car registrations for the full year to 5 percent,” ACEA said in a press release.

Demand remains below the 2007 peak of almost 16 million cars, ACEA said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

