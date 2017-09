MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Spanish new car sales rose 20.7 percent year-on-year in December, vehicle manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday, after a 25.4 percent rise in November.

Some 88,609 cars were sold in December compared to 73,440 in the same month a year earlier, Anfac said.

Car sales rose by 20.9 percent in 2015 year on year, with 1.034 million vehicles sold last year compared to 855,308 in 2014, the association said.