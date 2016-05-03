FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain new car sales rise 21.2 pct y/y in April - Anfac
May 3, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Spain new car sales rise 21.2 pct y/y in April - Anfac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Spanish new car sales rose 21.2 percent year-on-year in April, vehicle manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Tuesday, after a fall of 0.7 percent in March.

Some 100,281 cars were sold in April compared to 82,716 in the same month a year earlier, Anfac said.

Car sales rose by 10.3 percent in the first four months of the year, with 385,775 vehicles sold compared to 349,858 in the same period last year, the association said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)

