UPDATE 1-Spain's November new car sales up 17.4 pct -Anfac

MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - New car sales in Spain rose 17.4 pct year on year in November, the 15th consecutive month of growth thanks to the sale of 65,122 vehicles, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday.

November’s figure compared with a 26.1 percent increase in October, helped by an ongoing purchasing subsidy programme.

The government extended the Plan PIVE scheme that offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles, helping to stimulate a flagging market at the end of the month, Anfac said in a statement.

“The market was showing signs of slowing, but the continuation of the plan announced by the government has helped to encourage buyers,” said David Barrientos, head of press at Anfac.

From January to November car sales rose 18.1 percent from a year earlier, with 781,868 vehicles sold, Anfac said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by David Goodman)