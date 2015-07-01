UPDATE 1-Spain new car sales up 23.5 pct yr/yr in June - Anfac

(Confirms source’s figures, adds data, details)

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - Spanish new car sales rose 23.5 percent year-on-year in June, manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Wednesday, marking 22 straight months of growth and following a 14 percent rise in May.

A Spanish government-backed subsidy scheme to boost new vehicle acquisitions has helped spur purchases over the last two years. It was renewed for the seventh time in May with an injection of 225 million euros ($251 million).

Anfac said 111,333 vehicles were sold in June, while 555,222 cars were sold in the first half of the year, up 22 percent from the same period a year earlier.