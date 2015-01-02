FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain new car sales up 21.4 pct December yr/yr - ANFAC
January 2, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Spain new car sales up 21.4 pct December yr/yr - ANFAC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Spain rose 21.4 pct year-on-year in December from a year earlier, the 16th consecutive month of growth, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Friday.

In the 12 months to the end of December some 855,308 cars were sold, up 18.4 percent from a year earlier, Anfac said.

The December figure compared to a 17.4 percent rise in November, helped by an ongoing government subsidy programme.

The government announced it was extending the Plan PIVE scheme that offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles for the seventh time at the beginning of November. (Reporting by Paul Day)

