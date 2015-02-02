FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain new car sales up 27.5 pct in January yr/yr - Anfac
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 2, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Spain new car sales up 27.5 pct in January yr/yr - Anfac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Spain rose 27.5 pct year-on-year in January from a year earlier, the 17th consecutive month of growth, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday.

The January figure compared to a 21.4 percent rise in December, helped by an ongoing government subsidy programme, and 68,118 vehicles were sold in the month.

The government announced in early November that it was extending the Plan PIVE scheme that offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles for the seventh time. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.