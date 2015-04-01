FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain new car sales rise 40.5 pct in March - Anfac
April 1, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Spain new car sales rise 40.5 pct in March - Anfac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 1 (Reuters) - Spanish new car sales rose 40.5 percent year-on-year in March, manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Wednesday, marking 19 straight months of growth as a government subsidy scheme keeps spurring purchases.

Anfac said 112,299 vehicles were sold in March - the first month in over four and half years that sales surpassed the 100,000 mark. In the first quarter of the year, car sales were up 32.3 percent on 2014 levels, reaching 267,137. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

