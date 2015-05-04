FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain new car sales rise 3.2 pct y/y in April-Anfac
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 4, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Spain new car sales rise 3.2 pct y/y in April-Anfac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spanish new car sales rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday, marking 20 straight months of growth, though down sharply from a 40.5 percent rise a month earlier.

A Spanish government-backed subsidy scheme to boost new vehicle acquisitions has helped spur purchases over the last two years, though the latest phase ended at the beginning of April.

The government is expected to extend the scheme one more time through an injection of around 200 million euros ($222.62 million).

Anfac said 82,715 vehicles were sold in April, while 349,857 cars were sold in the first four months of the year, up 23.9 percent from the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.