Spain new car sales rise 3.2 pct y/y in April-Anfac

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spanish new car sales rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday, marking 20 straight months of growth, though down sharply from a 40.5 percent rise a month earlier.

A Spanish government-backed subsidy scheme to boost new vehicle acquisitions has helped spur purchases over the last two years, though the latest phase ended at the beginning of April.

The government is expected to extend the scheme one more time through an injection of around 200 million euros ($222.62 million).

Anfac said 82,715 vehicles were sold in April, while 349,857 cars were sold in the first four months of the year, up 23.9 percent from the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)