Spain new car sales up 14 pct yr/yr in May -Anfac

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Spanish new car sales rose 14 percent year-on-year in May, manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday, marking 21 straight months of growth and after a 3.2-percent annual rise registered in April.

A Spanish government-backed subsidy scheme to boost new vehicle acquisitions has helped spur purchases over the last two years and was renewed for the seventh time in May with an injection of 225 million euros ($245.3 million).

Anfac said 94,030 vehicles were sold in May, while 443,888 cars were sold in the first five months of the year, up 21.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)