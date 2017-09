MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish new car sales rose around 26 to 27 percent year-on-year in July, a sector source said on Friday, which would mark the 23rd straight month of growth and after a 23.5 percent annual rise registered in June.

The car manufacturers’ association Anfac is due to report the official figures on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)