FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain new car sales up 23.5 pct yr/yr in July - Anfac
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 3, 2015 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Spain new car sales up 23.5 pct yr/yr in July - Anfac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spanish new car sales rose 23.5 percent year-on-year in July, vehicle manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday, marking 23 straight months of growth and after an identical annual rise registered in June.

Some 102,922 new cars were registered in July, up from 83,365 a year earlier. Car sales were up 22.3 percent January to July from the same period last year, Anfac said.

A Spanish government-backed subsidy scheme to boost new vehicle acquisitions has helped spur purchases over the last two years and was renewed for the seventh time in May with an injection of 225 million euros ($247 million). ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.